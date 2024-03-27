‘Unbelievable’: BBC pundit is seriously impressed with what 25-y/o Liverpool player has done

Paul Jones admitted he’s been very impressed with Caoimhin Kelleher and his ‘unbelievable’ confidence levels for Liverpool of late.

The ex-Reds goalkeeper praised the Irishman’s ‘tremendous’ League Cup final performance.

“Losing Alisson, you are thinking it’s going to be tough gloves to fill. But he has come in – obviously he was tremendous in the League Cup final – and his confidence since then has been unbelievable,” the pundit told BBC Radio Merseyside (via BBC Sport).

“He gives confidence to the back four and he has made saves at the right time. He has done brilliantly.

“He is still 25, so he is learning the game still. He has got a great keeper to learn from.

“When you get your chance, that’s what you have to do and he has done that and that’s put him on the map himself.”

The former Ringmahon Rangers shotstopper has been heavily relied upon since Alisson Becker was forced to enter the treatment room.

The Brazilian international is expected to make a return to the first-team squad at some point in April.

Caoimhin Kelleher keeps stepping up

Barring perhaps a couple of shaky performances between the sticks this term, our No.2 has been nothing short of remarkable.

That’s saying something given the calibre of the man – arguably the globe’s leading goalkeeper – he was replacing behind the backline.

Perhaps we need to attribute a great deal more to the calmness Virgil van Dijk inspires at the back, but we don’t want to take anything away from the consistency Kelleher has shown in Alisson’s absence.

Long may it continue!

