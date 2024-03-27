(Video) Conor Bradley beams with pride on ‘privilege’ to score first international goal

Conor Bradley has been one of the brightest members of Klopp’s Kids this season and this brilliant form has continued onto the international stage.

Speaking after scoring his first goal for Northern Ireland, against a Scotland team which featured Andy Robertson who limped off with injury, it was easy to see how happy our right-back was.

The 20-year-old said: “It’s a privilege to score my first goal for my country, so yeah, I’m buzzing!”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold still not back to full fitness, it’s likely we’re going to see plenty more of our No.84 before the season comes to an end.

You can watch Bradley’s comments via @ViaplaySportsUK on X:

"It's a privilege to score my first goal for my country, so yeah, I'm buzzing!" 🗣️@NorthernIreland's Conor Bradley speaks after scoring the winning goal for his side against Scotland 🟢 pic.twitter.com/9VUK0VUXY5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 26, 2024

