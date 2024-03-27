Scotland manager outlines Andy Robertson plan after Liverpool defender’s untimely injury blow

Liverpool have sadly been handed a fresh injury blow towards the tail end of the March international break, with Andy Robertson limping out of Scotland’s defeat to Northern Ireland last night.

While fellow Reds full-back Conor Bradley had the honour of scoring the winning goal (his first for his country), the 30-year-old endured misery on a personal and collective level following his nation’s second loss in five days.

Our number 26 hobbled off during the first half with ankle damage resulting from a robust challenge from Trai Hume, and his international boss Steve Clarke shared an update on what’ll happen next for the left-back.

The 60-year-old said (via The Athletic): “We’ll assess him. He’ll go back to his club and they’ll assess him. Hopefully, he’s back soon.”

Robertson’s injury was the last thing that Liverpool needed going into a hectic seven-week period during which their fate in the Premier League and Europa League will be determined.

We’ll likely have to wait at least another couple of days before we get an informed hint of a timeline as to how long he may be sidelined, with Jurgen Klopp bound to be asked for an update later this week when he holds his pre-match press conference before the Brighton game on Sunday.

It isn’t just the Reds who suffered in that regard over the international break, either, as Manchester City are left sweating on Kyle Walker and John Stones after they limped out of England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium respectively.

If Robertson is to face a few weeks out injured, at least Liverpool have the capable Kostas Tsimikas to come straight in. Unlike his fellow left-back, the 27-year-old won’t be going to Euro 2024 after Greece lost on penalties to Georgia in their play-off yesterday.

Fingers crossed that the upcoming scan on the Scot’s ankle problem shows no major damage, and that he’ll be back playing for LFC sooner rather than later.

