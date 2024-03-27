(Video) Diaz ties two defenders in knots ahead of Colombia goal

Liverpool fans have spent the past week crossing our fingers in the hope of not losing any players to injury, meaning footage of Luis Diaz ripping defenders to shreds will be welcomed.

Our No.7 has been in fine form of late and the Romanians were the latest to discover this, ahead of Jhon Cordoba’s opening goal.

Weaving on the left wing, the 27-year-old ran riot and showed everyone why’s he’s one of the best wingers in world football.

You can watch Diaz flooring defenders via @FCFSeleccionCol on X:

🎥 ¡¡𝘿𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙤 𝙖 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣, 𝙙𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙖 𝙅𝙝𝙤𝙣 𝙮 𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤! 🎯⚽️#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/3OgE7dwTQW — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 26, 2024

