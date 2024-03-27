(Video) Harvey Elliott provides brace of assists during sparkling international performance

Harvey Elliott’s performance for England U21s has shown that he’s simply too good for that standard and he provided two key examples of this fact.

Both Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Noni Madueke were the fortunate recipients of brilliant assists from our No.19.

He and Jarell Quansah played a key role in a game in which they both started and finished for the Young Lions.

Let’s hope that the midfielder can carry this brilliant form back into his club football, where he’s already had a brilliant season under Jurgen Klopp.

You can watch Elliott’s assists at 2:27 and 3:20 via England on YouTube:

