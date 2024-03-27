Bullet dodged: Fabrizio Romano posts devastating update for Liverpool rival

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a serious injury blow for Chelsea as Romeo Lavia is now set to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Belgian unfortunately suffered a setback in his recovery, with the Blues now confirming the sad news, as relayed on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨🔵 Chelsea midifelder Roméo Lavia is to miss the remainder of this season following a setback in his recovery. Club staff confirms he won’t be able to play anymore this season. Get well soon, @RomeoLavia. 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/lGdSRTkL1f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2024

Liverpool’s interest in the former Southampton midfielder was well-documented in the summer, as the Reds were beaten to the 20-year-old and Moises Caicedo by Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Quick recovery, Romeo – but a bullet dodged for Liverpool

Given that both aforementioned signings haven’t quite hit the ground running yet at Stamford Bridge, you could forgive a few sighs of relief from the red half of Merseyside.

Obviously, the most important thing for the player is a smooth recovery in time for next season, and we certainly wish Lavia all the best in that regard.

Though it does go to show and further highlight how impressive our recruitment was in the summer.

