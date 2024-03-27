(Video) Leverkusen ace already seems to be yearning for Liverpool showdown in Europa League final

The possibility of a Bayer Leverkusen v Liverpool final in the Europa League increased significantly after the recent draw ensured that the teams would be kept apart until then, should they continue to progress in the competition.

One player from Xabi Alonso’s squad already seems to be relishing the prospect of coming up against the Reds in Dublin eight weeks from today.

During a training session with the Netherlands squad earlier this week, Jeremie Frimpong shaped up to take a penalty, grasping the ball and taunting Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo by confidently stating: “Europa League final, last penalty against Liverpool!”

As the Leverkusen wing-back set himself up for the spot kick, the ball that he’d placed was dislodged by another thrown by a teammate, prompting amusement among those watching on.

There are still two rounds to negotiate before any team left in the Europa League can truly look ahead to the final, but Frimpong certainly appears to be yearning for a crack at Liverpool in the Irish capital on 22 May!

You can view Frimpong’s comments below (from 7:22), via OnsOranje on YouTube: