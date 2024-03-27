Journalist ‘wouldn’t rule out’ 40y/o managing Liverpool ‘in the future’, Hughes knows him well

One current Premier League manager has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Liverpool job in the future, although not as Jurgen Klopp’s immediate successor.

The search for the 56-year-old’s replacement is ongoing, with Xabi Alonso the strong favourite ahead of other primary contenders such as Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi.

Neil Jones was discussing the managerial situation in his latest Daily Briefing column when he cited two names who have ‘strong relationships’ with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, albeit with the caveat that neither is likely to ‘come into contention’ to follow that duo to Anfield this year.

The journalist wrote: “Edwards and Hughes also have strong relationships with both Eddie Howe and Gary O’Neil, but I don’t expect either of those two to come into contention for the role this summer.

“If O’Neil were to continue impressing at Wolves, however, then I wouldn’t rule out the idea of him coming onto Liverpool’s radar in the future.”

Could O’Neil be a viable candidate to become Liverpool manager in a few years’ time?

The 40-year-old already has ties with the Reds, having spent six months as Barry Lewtas’ assistant with the under-23 side during the 2020/21 season before joining Bournemouth and working his way up to the manager’s job at the Vitality Stadium, with Hughes as the south coast club’s technical director.

He took over at the Cherries shortly after they were thrashed 9-0 at Anfield and led them to 15th place, eventually fending off relegation with a degree of comfort, although he was shown the door last summer in favour of Andoni Iraola.

O’Neil then took charge amid chaos at Wolves just five days before their first match of the current Premier League season. Some pundits had the Old Gold as potential candidates for the drop, but the ex-Portsmouth midfielder has them sitting ninth in the table and with a genuine chance of European qualification.

Having yet to complete a full campaign as a manager, it’s too soon to talk of him taking over at Liverpool, especially as the immediate successor to someone with the aura and success of Klopp, who’ll be an incredibly hard act to follow.

However, if the 40-year-old continues to work wonders over the next few years, who’s to say that he won’t be regarded as a plausible option to be given the main gig at Anfield, especially if Hughes is still at the club?

More power to him for what he’s done at Wolves – except when, for the third time in six years, they provide the Reds’ opposition on the final day of the season in May!

