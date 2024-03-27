(Video) ‘Good question’ – ESPN pundits split on best result for Liverpool from City v Arsenal clash

Shortly after Liverpool’s match against Brighton on Sunday, the attention of Reds supporters will turn towards the showdown between fellow Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Gunners currently sit top ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side by virtue of goal difference, with the reigning champions just one point behind that pair going into the final 10 matches of the season.

The topic of which result at the Etihad Stadium would be most beneficial to the Reds was put forward on ESPN FC, and it divided opinion between the various pundits.

Shaka Hislop emphatically stated that Liverpool fans would want a draw between their two title rivals, and Craig Burley partly agreed, saying: “The obvious would be a draw, but it’s a good question. If I’m looking at who might falter, I wouldn’t want City to win the game.

“I think I would take an Arsenal win or a draw, even though Arsenal are slightly above them and playing really well, but not any City momentum.”

Mario Melchiot went the other way, arguing: “If you’re a Liverpool fan, I would go for Arsenal to lose and kill their momentum…where Arsenal are now, I’m worried for anyone who’s trying to compete with them.”

Logically, the most ideal outcome for us at the Etihad on Sunday would be a draw, as both City and Arsenal would drop two points.

However, you could make a case either way for not wanting Pep Guardiola’s side to embark on their familiar end-of-season winning streak, or for the Gunners to take a huge scalp and make it nine league wins in a row, thus taking serious momentum into April.

Whatever happens between those two, the one result we want more than any other at the weekend is for Liverpool to beat Brighton. Taking care of our own business will be the single most important factor in our bid to win a second Premier League title under Klopp before he bows out this summer.

You can check out the discussion in full below (from 3:15), via ESPN FC on YouTube: