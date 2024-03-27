(Video) Liverpool attacker’s Dad touts son’s future move to Real Madrid

Liverpool fans are ready for a big summer of change but are equally hoping that this won’t impact our playing squad, although one man’s father may have other ideas.

Speaking via El VBAR CARACOL in Colombia, Mane Diaz said (translated): “It was hoped that Luis could come to Madrid. Falcao and James were already there… Hope has not been lost. He is playing and the clubs are active.”

It’s far from what any of our supporters would like to be reading about Luis Diaz, especially when it comes from the mouth of his Dad.

Let’s hope that this isn’t a reflection on rumours that may start spreading because of these comments, ahead of an uncertain summer anyway.

You can watch Diaz’s comments on Luis via @VBarCaracol on X:

💣HABLÓ EL PAPÁ DE LUIS DÍAZ 🇨🇴👉‘Mane’ Díaz, habló para @La_SER previo al juego Colombia 🆚 Rumania 🗣️“Se aspiraba que Luis pudiese venir a Madrid. Ya Falcao y James estuvieron” 🗣️“No se ha perdido la esperanza. Él está jugando y los clubes están activos” 📻#ElVBarCaracol pic.twitter.com/AVCUpRx1Sz — El VBAR CARACOL (@VBarCaracol) March 26, 2024

