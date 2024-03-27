Reliable journo: Liverpool deploy scouts as ‘keen interest’ shown in ‘one of Ukraine’s brightest talents’

Liverpool are now understood to be ‘showing keen interest’ in Ukrainian prospect Georgiy Sudakov.

Artur Petrosyan shared the update on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account this evening amid interest from Arsenal, Juventus and Napoli.

The Merseysiders are not currently though to be interested in priortising further midfield signings at this time. Though, this could soon change once a new manager is secured ahead of the summer window.

What to expect from Sudakov?

£34.2m for a highly talented 21-year-old isn’t exactly unreasonable, though a move for a player in the Ukrainian top-flight would mark a shift in general focus from our recruitment team.

What perhaps marks out the midfielder as a potentially interesting option is supposed statistical similarities to Aston Villa’s John McGinn, according to FBref.

The Scot was of interest to us a short while back, though a change in management at the end of the season could very much yield different priorities.

