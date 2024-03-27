(Video) Liverpool PL winner scores international scorcher with trademark free-kick finish

International break is always a period of huge fear for Liverpool fans but we can at least agree that watching a former player score a worldie is something we can all enjoy.

Just like he seems to have done in every international break for the last 10 years, Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brilliant goal for Switzerland.

READ MORE: (Video) Conor Bradley beams with pride on ‘privilege’ to score first international goal

This time against Ireland who may been ruing the decision to not play Caoimhin Kelleher, who could have produced a save for the 32-year-old’s effort.

You can watch Shaqiri’s goal via @ViaplaySportsUK on X:

Brilliant free-kick by Shaqiri 🔥🇨🇭 The Swiss international scores the opening goal of the game against Ireland ⚽ pic.twitter.com/uxQcVWIc0U — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 26, 2024

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more