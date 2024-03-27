(Video) Mac Allister scores rare header from corner for Argentina during international win

Alexis Mac Allister played an hour for Argentina and scored in their 3-1 win over Costa Rica, with his headed finish being a rarity for the 5 ft. 9 in. playmaker.

It came from a corner that was taken by Angel Di Maria, where a spell of penalty-area-pinball led to our No.10 heading into an open net.

The 25-year-old thankfully appeared to get through the match unscathed and has time to recoup before our upcoming game with his former club.

Let’s hope Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have to do too much patching up of his jet-setting squad, upon their return to Merseyside.

You can watch Mac Allister’s goal (from 7:24) via TyC Sports on YouTube:

