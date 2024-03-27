(Video) Man City stalwart provides four-word injury update ahead of crucial title clash

Liverpool fans around the world will have eyes on Manchester City’s clash with Arsenal and one of Pep Guardiola’s key men could well be missing from the game.

Speaking after being subbed off for England and replaced with Joe Gomez, John Stones passed the gathered media and was asked about the injury that ended his game – to which he replied: “I’m not sure yet.”

It seems that the champions will be possibly depleted for a game that it’s hard to know which scoreline suits Jurgen Klopp’s side best.

We possibly would prefer both sides dropping points but there’s still a long way to go in the season, regardless of what happens.

You can watch Stones’ comments via @ManuSanchezGom on X:

John Stones se marcha caminando con normalidad. Se ha lesionado en la rodilla en el minuto 10. “No estoy seguro aún”, al ser preguntado por la lesión. pic.twitter.com/x5oq5faysu — Manuel Sánchez (@ManuSanchezGom) March 26, 2024

