Neil Jones insists Liverpool ‘would be mad’ to part with ‘world-class performer’ any time soon

Neil Jones has implored Liverpool not to sell one ‘world-class performer’ at Anfield who’s found himself at the centre of recent discussion over his future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the Reds players who’ll be out of contract in June 2025 as things stand, and Real Madrid are believed to be keeping a close watch on that situation, should they decide to pounce (Fabrizio Romano).

In his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones urged the LFC hierarchy to sort out the 25-year-old’s future sooner rather than later, although he thinks it’s ‘highly unlikely’ that the vice-captain will leave this summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The journalist said of Trent: “He’s such an important player for the Reds, and a symbol of Liverpool as a club too. He is, like Steven Gerrard previously, the homegrown star who represents both the city and the club.

“He’s the vice-captain, and primed to take over from Virgil van Dijk as skipper one day; and on top of that, he’s a world-class performer who makes a huge difference to the team.

“At 25, Liverpool would be mad to consider selling him, and I fully expect that with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes now in place on the football administration side, a new deal will be finalised.”

READ MORE: ‘Could be one to watch…’ – Romano drops update on 2023 Liverpool target who’s changed agents

READ MORE: (Video) Leverkusen ace already seems to be yearning for Liverpool showdown in Europa League final

When a player approaches the final 12 months of their contract, it’s natural that speculation will abound as to their future, especially when the man in question is someone of Trent’s stature and ability.

Along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, whose current deals also expire in 2025, Liverpool fans will be desperate to have the Scouser tied down before long, so that the Real Madrid rumours will be ‘put to bed’, as Jones phrased it.

Thankfully, even with Jurgen Klopp leaving in May and ongoing uncertainty as to who’ll replace him, the decision to make the 25-year-old vice-captain last summer was a clear indication of how much importance the Reds place on him, and should duly entice him to continue serving his boyhood club.

It’s encouraging that Trent is reportedly ready to commit to LFC for the foreseeable future and hasn’t shown any sign of wanting to leave (Graeme Bailey, HITC), so it could simply be a case of arranging a new contract in line with his expectations.

If Edwards and Hughes can strike fresh terms with Liverpool’s number 66, it’d represent a serious statement of intent and allay any fears among the fan base that the local hero may depart either this year or next.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!