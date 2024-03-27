Pep Lijnders next job: Liverpool insider confirms he’s ‘under consideration’ at top club

Pep Lijnders is reportedly one of several names on Ajax’s managerial shortlist for the next campaign.

The news in question, first called by the Times’ Paul Joyce, was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) this evening.

⚪️🔴🇳🇱 Pep Lijnders, one of the names in the shortlist at Ajax as potential new manager for next season. Lijnders, under consideration at the club as @_pauljoyce called — but still waiting on decision. For sure, he’ll leave Liverpool with Klopp and he’s not staying in any case. pic.twitter.com/1qZBEiGrq4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2024

The Dutch coach will join significant members of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom staff – including Pete Krawietz and Vitor Matos – in departing the club this summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Sky Sports reporter now responds to Plettenberg’s Alonso to Bayern claims

READ MORE: ‘Confirms our news’: Sky reporter drops managerial update to make Liverpool fans sit up & take notice

A shame to lose Lijnders’ talent

It goes without saying that much of the credit for Liverpool’s resurgence has to go to Jurgen Klopp on the coaching team.

Nonetheless, it would be remiss of us to completely dismiss the impact Lijnders has had on this club in recent years.

For any in doubt, our 56-year-old tactician had this to say on his assistant (via Liverpool.com): “The most influential guy in the last years definitely in this club was Pep Lijnders. The job he did is absolutely exceptional. The inspiration he is for me is absolutely exceptional.”

Understandably, the former NEC boss has opted to follow Jurgen out of Liverpool come the end of his relationship with the Anfield-based outfit.

And why shouldn’t it lead to superb coaching opportunities like a role with one of Europe’s biggest clubs in Ajax?

We’ll be cheering you on from afar, Pep!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!