(Video) Quansah shows off attacking prowess with inspired run and shot on goal for England

Jarell Quansah has risen to prominence in Liverpool’s first team this season and it’s safe to say that he’s yet to let down Jurgen Klopp for the trust that’s placed in the defender.

This confidence from the Warrington-born centre-back was carried onto the international stage, where one moment in particular showcased the attacking prowess of the youngster.

Performing for an England U21 side that featured a two-time-assisting Harvey Elliott, our No.78 won the ball high up the pitch and went on an inspired run at the Luxembourg defence.

The former Bristol Rovers loanee skipped past three men (nutmegging one) before his effort was deflected away from the opposition goal, we can’t wait for the day one of these solo expeditions end in a goal for our man.

You can watch the video of Quansah’s run and shot courtesy of England (via @1947production on X):

