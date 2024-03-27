‘Could be one to watch…’ – Romano drops update on 2023 Liverpool target who’s changed agents

Fabrizio Romano has shared an intriguing update on one player who was strongly linked with Liverpool during last summer’s transfer window.

One of the most prominent names among the midfielders who the Reds ultimately didn’t sign was Khephren Thuram of Nice, with the Frenchman – who turned 23 yesterday – being mentioned almost daily for a few weeks during the off-season.

His name could be doing the rounds once again over the coming months after he recently changed his agency, which’ll inevitably fuel speculation over his future.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote: “Khephren Thuram could be one to watch this summer after also being linked with Liverpool and other top clubs almost a year ago. There’s also been another key development in the Nice midfielder’s future as he’s changed agents.

“Now there’s new agent in charge, Sport Cover; so let’s see how they will handle this matter. Liverpool were informed about conditions of the deal last summer but he was never on top of their list.

“Still, I think this summer a move is possible with Italian and English clubs interested, with new agent we have to see who’s going to move now, but there hasn’t been anything concrete in terms of contacts or proposals happening yet.”

Thuram changing his agent doesn’t automatically mean that Liverpool are going to elevate him straight to the top of their transfer list, and the market priorities at Anfield this summer could be rather different to 2023.

The Reds were in desperate need of strengthening their midfield ranks eight or nine months ago, but a subsequent spate of additions in that department means that the focus could shift to elsewhere in the squad this year.

Also, we still won’t know for another few weeks who’ll be our manager from the start of next season, so while new sporting director Richard Hughes may be undergoing due diligence on a series of transfer targets, it won’t be until Jurgen Klopp’s successor is known that we’ll get a clear picture of who might come in at the club.

Thuram has continued to exhibit his ball-carrying abilities at Nice over the past 12 months, with his match average of 1.79 successful take-ons placing him among the top 3% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues during that timeframe (FBref).

If Liverpool are in the market for a new number 6 this summer, will they go in for the 23-year-old now that he has a new agent? Romano’s assertion that it ‘could be one to watch’ raises intrigue, so let’s wait and see what transpires over the coming weeks and months.

