Sky Sports reporter now responds to Plettenberg’s Alonso to Bayern claims

Dharmesh Sheth has weighed in on Florian Plettenberg’s claim that Xabi Alonso is destined for the Bayern Munich job should he depart Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The journalist noted that fans have to ‘sit up when he comes out with comments like that’, though reinforced Liverpool’s ongoing interest in the 42-year-old.

“Publicly, nothing will happen until the end of the season. There’s too much riding on Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s seasons. Liverpool are still chasing two trophies. They’re in a Premier League title race and the quarter-finals of the Europa League,” the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT.

“Florian Plettenberg is a very well-researched and renowned journalist at Sky Germany. You’ve got to sit up when he comes out with comments like that. We know he will be on Liverpool’s radar, but Bayern Munich also desperately want him.”

The former Spanish international’s outfit sit 10 points ahead of the Bavarians in the Bundesliga table on 26 games played this term.

Take reports from Germany with a pinch of salt

Absolutely no disrespect to either Sheth and Plettenberg who are both superb reporters in their own right.

That said, we would urge supporters to take any reports coming out of Germany with a pinch of salt at this moment in time.

Alonso is known to keep his personal thoughts on any matter pertaining to his future very much to himself.

It seems highly unlikely that he’s changed the habit of a lifetime in recent weeks.

Certainly, if it was absolutely the case that Bayern had secured guarantees over the former Real Madrid man’s future, we highly doubt Liverpool would be persisting.

