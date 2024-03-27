Liverpool fans respect for Steven Reid will be sky high after Tierney’s x-rated report

Steven Reid was shown a red card following the incidents after Darwin Nunez’s last-gasp winner and now a transcript of what was said has been released.

In the words of Paul Tierney (via The FA), the interaction played out as: “Following the final whistle I was surrounded by members of Nottingham Forrest’s substitutes and backroom staff on the field of play.

“One of those who approached me was Steven Reid (a coach of Nottingham Forest) who was not listed on the teamsheet.

READ MORE: (Video) Szoboszlai bosses for Hungary as remarkable unbeaten run continues

“He asked me about a decision and I said to him that I will speak to him inside and not outside on the field of play. He then continued to question me and I repeated that I would speak to him inside.

“He then said, “it’s the same every week, you cunt.” I showed him the red card and then he said “I worked with you fucking lot every fucking week last season. It’s the same every fucking week you cunt”.

“He then continued to use the word fuck and called me a cunt on at least one more occasion (making that a minimum of 3 in total) as we were making our way off the field of play.”

READ MORE: (Video) Diaz ties two defenders in knots ahead of Colombia goal

It’s safe to say that the 43-year-old was rather frustrated with the referee and his tirade of abuse may have been a little over the top.

However, given the long history between the Reds and the 43-year-old official, there will be plenty of our fans who are happy to hear that he’s finally been given his verbal comeuppance.

In a world where players and staff can’t even say a bad word towards referees, if you’re going to be punished then do it in the way that the former defender did.

READ MORE: (Video) Quansah shows off attacking prowess with inspired run and shot on goal for England

It’s a two-pronged attack that needs to see players and staff treat the officials with more respect but also those in charge of the game increasing their ability to make the right decision.

Instead of Howard Webb apologising for mistakes every month – why not just stop making them and get individuals who are more talented in the top jobs?

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more