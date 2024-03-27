(Video) Szoboszlai bosses for Hungary as remarkable unbeaten run continues

Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary faced Kosovo and our No.8 was in typically dominant form, as he seems to be back in full flow after injury absence for the Reds.

Footage of the 23-year-old’s performance showed him robbing the ball back from the opposition, before then dancing past three players and launching an attack.

READ MORE: (Video) Diaz ties two defenders in knots ahead of Colombia goal

After the game, Bence Bocsak took to X to report: ‘Hungary remains undefeated since Szoboszlai has been named captain’, which is a remarkable statistic.

Let’s hope we see the midfielder return to Anfield full of confidence, after what was an impressive international break.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s highlights via @cf9821228350312 on X:

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more