What Liverpool are now saying after reports claim Xabi Alonso prefers Bayern – report

Reports in Germany would have fans believe that Xabi Alonso has already made his mind up.

It has been repeatedly claimed, with varying degrees of commitment, that the Spaniard is keen to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Despite such claims, Liverpool are understood to remain determined in their pursuit of the 42-year-old, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool have a backup plan in case of Alonso failure

The report in question does go on to add that we’re not being foolish in our pursuit of the former midfielder.

Backup options are being considered by the hierarchy at Anfield, with links aplenty to the likes of Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi.

As we understand, it is likely that the Sporting Lisbon coach will be Liverpool’s next priority should we fall short in our pursuit of Alonso.

Hardly a poor choice, all things considered, given all that the 39-year-old has achieved in his time in Portugal.

In the meantime, let’s not lose faith in Richard Hughes or our recruitment team.

Trust in the process, Reds!

