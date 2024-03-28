(Video) Akinfenwa doesn’t want to see ‘box-office’ manager at Liverpool; fans would also hate it

Adebayo Akinfenwa has rejected the notion of one ‘box-office’ manager taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Reds fanatic and ex-Wycombe striker joined Jason Cundy on talkSPORT when he was asked if he’d have a certain Jose Mourinho at Anfield, with the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss currently out of work.

The 41-year-old replied: “No. I think he’s box-office, [but] I just think what Liverpool are doing and what Klopp has left, in the sense of the future and bringing in youngsters, I think Mourinho with the old guard likes a ready-made team. That’s the only reason why.

“I love the character, I think he’s box-office, but I just don’t think he’s a Liverpool fit.”

Akinfenwa added: “I don’t know if it’s a nostalgia thing with Mourinho but I would love to see him back in the Premier League. We’re gonna lose a character in Klopp. You want to have as many characters and as many individuals that bring light to the game, but is Liverpool a right fit? I don’t know.”

We’re fairly sure you’d struggle to find any Liverpool fan who’d want to see Mourinho taking the reins from Klopp this summer.

Notwithstanding his previous connections with two of our biggest rivals, his painfully pragmatic tactics, boorish touchline demeanour and willingness to throw players under the bus in public are all instant turn-offs.

Nor will Reds supporters forget his childish and provocative antics along the touchline after Chelsea’s win at Anfield in the run-in to the 2013/14 Premier League title race.

Not to worry; he won’t be getting anywhere next or near the Liverpool manager’s job any time soon.

You can view Akinfenwa’s comments on Mourinho below (from 1:35), via talkSPORT on YouTube: