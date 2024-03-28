Xabi Alonso’s future could go public in 3-4 weeks after “saying yes” to Liverpool

Xabi Alonso’s future could become crystal clear in the next few weeks.

Guillem Balague now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spaniard ‘is determined to choose his future’ in the next month or so.

This comes amid reported interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the 42-year-old’s services.

Xabi Alonso is determined to choose his future in the next 3-4 weeks. Nothing is decided yet, nothing at all First, four big games ahead to be played (Hoffenheim in the league, semis of the cup against Dusserldorf, Union Berlin in the league, quarters of the EL vs West Ham).… pic.twitter.com/areb7dGHLs — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 28, 2024

The Reds and the Bavarians would certainly benefit most from a decision to step away from Bayer Leverkusen given their respective managers will depart their roles in the summer.

Addressing Balague’s assessment of Liverpool

We’re a big fan of Balague, it’s worth pointing out, though we think he’s got his assessment of Liverpool at least partially wrong.

‘Can Liverpool step up from where it is now?’

Well… that’s kind of on the manager, isn’t it? That aside, we’ve genuinely got a world-class setup at the club that has been further bolstered by the arrivals of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

Couple that with a young squad bursting with ability and potential and it’s clear this Liverpool side is a rocket ship waiting to take off.

The question isn’t ‘can Liverpool step up’… but rather can Alonso be the man to step up to the plate?

Richard Keys says Alonso is going to Liverpool

Keys’ claim might be one to take with a pinch of salt, but here goes.

“As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong. There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool. If I’m a Liverpool fan – that excites me,” the beIN Sports journalist was quoted as saying.

It remains to be seen whether the former Sky Sports reporter is vaguely on the money here. That said, it’s indeed VERY exciting news if so.

We’ll just have to wait and see what comes out in the coming weeks from our former player.

