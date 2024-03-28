Xabi Alonso latest: What Bayern honcho is now saying about manager search

Bayern Munich remain committed to their pursuit of Xabi Alonso this summer.

The club’s sporting director, Max Eberl, told Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg that the Bavarians were hoping to conclude their search in April.

Should the incumbent Bundesliga holders fail to convince the Spanish head coach to take up the role in question, Roberto De Zerbi would be the next candidate on the list.

🚨Exclusive Max Eberl – The new Bayern boss about the schedule in the search for a coach: „As soon as possible! We're now entering April. It would be nice if we could manage it in April. Without having an ultimate day. If it takes longer, then it takes a bit longer. We want to… pic.twitter.com/83qT9GLPQl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2024

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Next Liverpool manager: David Ornstein lifts lid on Xabi Alonso latest amid three-way tug of war

READ MORE: ‘Definitely’: David Ornstein shares what he’s now hearing about Liverpool & Ruben Amorim

Alonso’s future is still up in the air

Well, in the space of a week it seems we’ve gone from ‘Alonso is definitely going to Bayern’ to ‘well, nobody really can say for sure’.

It’s not entirely surprising given that the 42-year-old is notoriously tight-lipped over his career pathway – just ask Guillem Balague!

That’s not to suggest Liverpool are the more likely option to snag their former player’s signature and services for the foreseeable future either!

The options of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen or a return to Anfield all carry some merit. Only time will tell which project proves the most appealing!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!