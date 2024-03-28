(Video) ‘From a Liverpool perspective’ – Carragher on the result he wants between City and Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has been discussing the result that he feels would be most beneficial for Liverpool from the Manchester City v Arsenal clash on Sunday.

The Premier League resumes this weekend with the Gunners top of the table on goal difference from Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the champions one point behind that duo as they welcome the north Londoners to the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

The 46-year-old was previewing the match on the Fan Debate for Sky when fellow pundit Gary Neville suggested that a City win on Sunday would send a psychological chill down the spines of the other title contenders.

Carragher replied: “I think even if City lost on Sunday they can still win the league. I think if Arsenal get beat, I don’t see how they can win the league. From a Liverpool perspective, surely you’d want City to lose, but I actually think City can win the league if they get beat. I don’t see Arsenal winning the league if they get beat.

“Then, from a Liverpool point of view, you’re actually fighting against one team. I know the points [difference] wouldn’t be that much, but I just think psychologically it would affect you if City jump above you. It’d be tough for you to come back from that.”

The ideal result for us at the Etihad on Sunday would obviously be a draw which’d see both of our title rivals drop two points.

If there is to be a winner, though, you’d suspect that Arsenal would be the preferred option, given City’s history with embarking on prolonged victorious sequences over the final 10 games of a season.

On the other hand, the Gunners have yet to drop a Premier League point in 2024, and the confidence they’d take from winning away to the champions could make them difficult to stop.

Whatever happens in Manchester, the best result from a Liverpool perspective on Sunday would be a home win against Brighton. It’s no good begging for rivals to drop points unless you take care of your own business.

You can view Carragher’s comments below (from 28:53), via The Overlap on YouTube: