(Video) Carragher predicts how many more points Liverpool will need to win the Premier League

Jamie Carragher has predicted the points tally that Liverpool will likely need to reach if they’re to win the Premier League title this season.

With 10 matches remaining for all three contenders, the Reds are level with leaders Arsenal on 64 points, both one ahead of Manchester City.

Speaking on the Fan Debate for Sky, the 46-year-old believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side can only afford to drop four more points from the 30 available if they’re to end the campaign as champions.

Carragher said: “I think 90 points [are needed]. I was looking at the points on the international break and what you might need to do. I think 90 points. That would be Liverpool dropping four points from where they are. If Man City drop four points and Liverpool do the same, I think Liverpool are a point ahead of them.

“I actually think everyone is looking at Arsenal’s fixtures and thinking ‘I could see Arsenal dropping more than four points with the away games they have got’.”

With visits to Old Trafford, Goodison Park and Villa Park still to be negotiated, as well as a home clash against Tottenham, Liverpool will do exceptionally well to get maximum points from their 10 remaining fixtures.

However, we’ve seen from previous years that Man City leave zero room for error when it gets to this stage of the season, so Carragher’s prediction that the Reds will need at least 26 more points to lift the title seems about right.

The message that Klopp will be drilling into his players is that they can only claim three at a time and not to think too far ahead when there are still so many obstacles to overcome, starting with Brighton on Sunday.

