Potential injury boost for Liverpool as 6 ft 1 maestro ‘could be considered’ for Brighton clash

Liverpool could be in line for an injury boost ahead of their return to Premier League action against Brighton on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp still has concerns over a number of players from before the international break, with Andy Robertson’s body blow for Scotland on Tuesday adding to the pile.

However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo in their synopsis of the various injuries, Curtis Jones ‘is close to a return to team training and could be considered’ for the matchday squad to take on the Seagulls this coming weekend.

Liverpool have had to do without the 6 foot 1 midfielder since he incurred an ankle injury in the 4-1 win at Brentford in mid-February, an untimely blow for a player who’d scored five goals in the opening weeks of 2024 before that setback (Transfermarkt).

If Jones is yet to resume team training, it’s unlikely that he’d start on Sunday, but it’d still be most welcome if he were even able to be included in the matchday squad for the Brighton clash.

The Reds are facing into nine matches in 28 days starting from this weekend, so Klopp will need every member of his squad to step up at some point during that relentless run, especially with minimal margin for error in the Premier League title race.

The manager will inevitably be asked for injury updates on numerous players at his press conference on Friday, so we should get a clearer idea then as to whether or not the 23-year-old will be able to play any part against the Seagulls.

Even if that fixture comes too soon for him, it certainly looks as if his return to the fold isn’t far away, which’ll delight the boss and indeed every Liverpool fan.

