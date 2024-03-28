Next Liverpool manager: Ex-Red now has serious concerns about Xabi Alonso

Ryan Babel has called into question whether Xabi Alonso is the ideal profile for Liverpool’s hierarchy to pursue.

The Reds are reportedly prioritising the Spaniard as their first choice to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

“I think maybe to replace Klopp, it would be a big risk for him. Of course, you can see he’s a good manager in the making,” the Dutchman told the Echo (via TEAMtalk).

“But the difference with Leverkusen and Liverpool is that with Leverkusen, it’s okay if you do well but with Liverpool, you have to do well. I think it would be better for him to step in at a different time.

“Even though this is the perfect time, I think it will be very difficult and the pressure is very high to replace Klopp.”

Bayern Munich have also identified the former Real Madrid technician as their No.1 option to replace Thomas Tuchel this summer.

Next Liverpool manager: It’s going to be a risk for any coach

The fact remains that succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield is going to be a tall order for absolutely any head coach in world football. Period.

Listen, we’re not bringing in Pep Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti in at the end of the season, are we?

Plus, with the greatest of respect, we probably aspire a little higher than the likes of Unai Emery and Thomas Frank.

With that in mind, is there another coach out there more exciting than Xabi Alonso in the current crop of young European coaches?

There’s never going to be a right time to bring someone in after Klopp.

