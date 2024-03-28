(Video) ‘Got to remember’: Ferdinand now compares Liverpool starlet to Man Utd ace Kobbie Mainoo

Rio Ferdinand has lauded Conor Bradley’s impressive campaign for Liverpool.

The Englishman compared the Northern Irishman’s rise to that of Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, pointing to the pressure on the fullback’s shoulders replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Yeah, he is a modern-day fullback, up and down, really comfortable in attacking areas,” the former centre-half said.

“A little bit, as I mentioned before with Kobbie [Mainoo], he doesn’t seem fazed. You’ve got to remember, an added layer for him is he’s come in and he’s replacing one of the best fullbacks in the world in Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“That’s a pressure that I’ve not really heard anyone talk about. It’s not like coming in for one of the average players in the team; he’s coming in for one of the mainstays in the team.

“That brings a huge amount of pressure that he seems to have dealt with really, really well.”

The 20-year-old has registered seven goal contributions in 18 senior appearances for the Reds this term (across all competitions).

Our first-choice right-back will reportedly be back in the squad in time for our next trip to Old Trafford in April.

