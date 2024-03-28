James Pearce puts Liverpool fans’ worst fears to rest with lunchtime injury update on Robertson

James Pearce has provided Liverpool fans with a hugely encouraging update on Andy Robertson’s injury this Thursday lunchtime.

The journalist shared the latest on the 30-year-old for The Athletic this afternoon, reporting that a scan on the ankle knock which forced him out of Scotland’s defeat to Northern Ireland on Tuesday night ‘showed no bone or ligament damage’.

As a result, the left-back could return within ‘days rather than weeks’; and while he remains doubtful to face Brighton a Sunday, he ‘should be back in contention’ for the Sheffield United clash next Thursday.

Liverpool fans everywhere will be breathing a massive sigh of relief that Robertson’s body blow seems to be only a short-term one.

Considering that the Scotland captain was sidelined for three months with a shoulder injury – which also occurred on international duty – Reds supporters may well have been fearing the worst when he hobbled off at Hampden Park a couple of nights ago.

Thankfully, it seems that he’ll only miss one match for his club with the ankle problem, and Kostas Tsimikas is more than capable of filling the void for the viist of Brighton this coming weekend.

With a hectic month ahead between the Premier League title race and the Europa League charge, Liverpool will need Robertson – and indeed as many players as possible – fit and firing for the relentless run-in to the season.

Now let’s just cross our fingers that we’re not hit by any more major injury blows – goodness knows we’ve had more than our fair share of those over the past few months!

