Paul Joyce reveals important role Liverpool coach played in Jordan Henderson transfer

Jordan Henderson ended his long relationship with Liverpool this summer and it seems that one coach had a key role in helping him move clubs.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Ajax consulted Lijnders over the signing of Jordan Henderson, the former Liverpool captain, in January and the pair could be reunited in the Netherlands next term.’

This came within the report that shared information regarding Pep Lijnders possibly becoming the new Ajax manager this summer, when his own time at Anfield comes to an end.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce offers Andy Robertson insight after Scotland injury put title run-in in doubt

It doesn’t seem like our assistant manager would have been consulted over the former captain’s move to Saudi Arabia but a return to Europe was certainly one that has reignited his career.

Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man looks set to make his own name as a manager and we may well soon see Vitor Matos alongside him on an Eredivisie sideline.

When it comes to the Sunderland-born midfielder too, it looks like an unlikely reunion is on the cards and may even boost the trio’s chances of succeeding together in Holland.

READ MORE: (Video) “Not that long” – Klopp provides injury update to fans in training session

For now, all attention will be on helping the Reds achieve as much success as possible in our coach’s final campaign but it seems the last international break has been spent looking forward.

We can only hope everyone involved in our success over the past eight years can have a bright future, after winning some more silverware at Anfield first.

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more