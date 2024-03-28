Paul Joyce offers Andy Robertson insight after Scotland injury put title run-in in doubt

Andy Robertson was the unfortunate man who picked up the inevitable international break injury and now we’re all sweating on when he’ll be back fit enough to play for the Reds.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘The ankle injury Andrew Robertson sustained in the first half of Scotland’s loss to Northern Ireland on Tuesday has caused Jürgen Klopp immediate concern.

‘The left back was due to undergo a scan on Wednesday that will determine whether he is a doubt beyond Sunday’s league game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Robertson has already missed three months of the season after dislocating his shoulder playing for Scotland last October.’

READ MORE: (Video) “Not that long” – Klopp provides injury update to fans in training session

It’s really unfortunate for the Scotland captain that both of his fitness concerns this season have occurred whilst away with the national team and must act as a cause for huge frustration for Jurgen Klopp.

Not only has our first choice left-back been twice ruled out whilst playing for another team but we’d only just nursed him back from one injury, to then get another.

Our No.26 was one of the many who played a friendly fixture, meaning we may well have lost a key option for part of a title run-in – in a pointless game.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans respect for Steven Reid will be sky high after Tierney’s x-rated report

We do have Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez who can fill the void on the left side, whilst Conor Bradley can hold down the right-back role until Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to full fitness, meaning cover is available.

It’s not a travesty yet but as we enter the final weeks of the season, we need to have as close to a full squad as possible to have the best chance of winning two more trophies.

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more