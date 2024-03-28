(Video) Liverpool injury u-turn: Player Romano said had ‘phsyical issues’ spotted in training clip after int’l duty absence

It’s been a long international break for Liverpool fans and we’ve all had our fingers crossed in the hope of seeing no injuries, with one man enjoying the opposite fate.

Fabrizio Romano reported before the international break began that: ‘Darwin Núñez will not be part of Uruguay squad for the upcoming games due to physical issues’.

Seeing our No.9 back among the players in the AXA Training Centre shows that he’s very much back in contention for playing against Brighton.

This period to relax and prepare for the final games could mean that we see the very best of Darwin Nunez, at a point of the season where we need him most.

You can watch the video of Nunez and his teammates via @LFC on X:

