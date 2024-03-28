Forget Salah & Nunez: Liverpool player with 63% win rate could win them the title

Diogo Jota might very well be Liverpool’s most valuable player going into the business end of the season.

Sam Dean reports for The Telegraph that, out of all Reds to have made a minimum of 35 appearances since the start of last season, no player has a higher win percentage (63%) than the Portuguese frontman.

The former Wolves hitman has sadly been out of action since being stretchered off against Brentford. The Standard note that a return date in the coming weeks could be on the cards following Jurgen Klopp’s positive appraisal of the situation.

What do the stats say?

Outside of injuries, the 27-year-old has been pretty influential on the pitch this term.

Jota has found the net on 14 separate occasions this term – nine of those coming in the league (19 games).

Liverpool, it’s worth emphasising, have won in each and every game the striker has scored in barring an unfortunate 3-2 defeat to Toulouse in Europe.

If there’s one man destined to fire us to league glory, it could very well be our clinical No.20.

