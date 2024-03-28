Next Liverpool manager: David Ornstein lifts lid on Xabi Alonso latest amid three-way tug of war

Xabi Alonso has yet to make a definitive decision over his managerial future, according to David Ornstein.

The reporter had been responding to a fan query in an Athletic Q&A, with it emphasised that both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen represent ‘strong options’ available to the Spaniard.

Reports originating from Germany have asserted, with varying degrees of confidence, that the Spaniard is leaning towards a switch to Munich.

Is there a world in which Xabi Alonso isn’t the right choice?

Much is rightly made (to a certain extent) of Alonso’s limited managerial experience.

Playing devil’s advocate, the 42-year-old has only been involved in senior management since October 2022.

Even Ruben Amorim (three years his junior), another candidate on Liverpool’s shortlist, has considerably more senior managerial experience.

The flip side

The flip side of the equation is that what Alonso has achieved in his short stint in senior management is nothing short of phenomenal.

Leverkusen were second from bottom when the former Real Sociedad B boss took over the reins. Now look at the Bundesliga outfit!

The side dubbed ‘Neverkusen’ could feasibly end the season as Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Pokal winners.

Though Liverpool might have something to say about that if the pair meet in Europe.

