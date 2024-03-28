‘Electric’ – Alan Shearer loved one thing about Anfield that ‘you may not get at other big clubs’

Alan Shearer has cited one thing that he ‘always enjoyed’ about Anfield which differentiated it from other venues where he was representing the away team.

The Newcastle legend fielded a series of readers’ questions for a Q&A with The Athletic on Wednesday when he was asked what was the best stadium in which he’d played in terms of atmosphere.

He unsurprisingly namechecked St James’ Park and Wembley but also gave a special mention to Liverpool’s iconic home, saying: “At club level, I always enjoyed the atmosphere at Anfield because of the certain respect you get there, which perhaps you may not get at other big clubs.

“This wasn’t during my playing days but I will never, ever forget the atmosphere for Liverpool vs Barcelona in the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019, when I did the co-commentary, when they came from 3-0 behind on aggregate to win 4-3. Electric.”

The unique atmosphere that Anfield generates has been well documented, with Champions League-winning managers in Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho all speaking about the venue in reverential tones.

However, it’s interesting to hear Shearer speak of how he was shown respect as an opposition player at Liverpool’s home ground that he wouldn’t get at other illustrious stadia around England, and that’s something of which Reds fans can feel proud.

The Kop may banter visiting players and teams on occasion, but you certainly don’t hear the away side being taunted at Anfield anywhere near as often as at other grounds, as LFC can testify with reference to some gruesome chants and actions.

Liverpool fans memorably showed their support for Cristiano Ronaldo two years ago when applauding during the seventh minute of a 4-0 win over Manchester United in solidarity with the Portuguese superstar after the death of his newborn son.

Even as a player or manager with the away team at Anfield, you’ll be given respect so long as you steer clear of any provocative antics, and that’s the way it should be.

