Stefan Bajcetic injury update provided by Paul Joyce after one start in one year

Stefan Bajcetic would have earmarked this season as one where he could make his mark on the Liverpool team but with just one start to his name, it’s been far from that.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times, there has been a new update on his condition: ‘Klopp has also been waiting on being able to call on 19-year-old Stefan Bajcetic again.

‘The midfielder has made only two appearances this season, both back in September, due to growing pains but has been increasing his workload in training in recent weeks.’

An ‘increasing workload’ doesn’t really spell out when we’re likely to see the midfielder back on the pitch again but it does seem to show some indication that things are heading in the right direction.

Jurgen Klopp himself has previously admitted confusion as to why the Spanish youth international has been missing for so long but the wait will go on.

Following an injury at Bournemouth last March, the 19-year-old has made just one start (and one substitute appearance) in over a year.

This is an unprecedented absence and makes it increasingly unlikely that we’ll see the Celta Vigo academy graduate again in this campaign.

Competition is likely to be tough by time our No.43 returns for pre-season under a new boss and the teenager will have a big job on his hands to get first team football.

We’ve seen that he has enough talent in order to do so and let’s hope he can make his mark.

