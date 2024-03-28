What Brighton are thinking about losing Roberto De Zerbi amid Liverpool managerial pursuit

Liverpool should discover little in the way of resistance should they wish to sign Roberto De Zerbi as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber admitted back in 2022 that the Seagulls were already working on finding a successor the minute the Italian joined.

“It sounds strange but almost as soon as a new manger comes in we are looking for the next one,” the south coast executive told Sky Sports (via Sussex World).

“Such is football and such is the nature of it. We did not expect to lose Graham when we did and we put a lot of work into the type of manager we wanted to replace him.

“We are looking at the style of play of coaches all over Europe. What resources they are working with and what results they are getting from those resources.

“We then form a shortlist and that shortlist becomes very important at a time just recently when Graham left us.” The 44-year-old, contracted at the Amex stadium until 2026, reportedly has a buyout clause in his contract valued at £12.8m (Football Espana).

Brighton are an extremely well-run club

It’s to Liverpool’s – or, perhaps, Bayern Munich’s – advantage that Brighton are extremely well-run.

Though perhaps the Reds should be keeping in mind whomever the Premier League outfit is tracking as De Zerbi’s potential successor!

Fortunately, it seems there are alternative options in play should we, A: Be unable to land Xabi Alonso this summer; and B: aren’t 100% committed to the idea of the Brighton manager.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly Liverpool’s second choice

Fabrizio Romano now claims that the Sporting Lisbon boss is second on Liverpool’s list.

This comes after claims the 39-year-old performed very well on internal data tests carried out by William Spearman.

It very much seems we won’t be forced down just one avenue should Xabi Alonso stay put.

