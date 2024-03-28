‘Definitely’: David Ornstein shares what he’s now hearing about Liverpool & Ruben Amorim

David Ornstein has confirmed that Ruben Amorim is ‘definitely among the candidates under consideration’ at Liverpool.

The Reds are looking to find a successor for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the German tactician’s planned departure at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Athletic reporter shared the update in question in his latest Q&A for the publication, suggesting that it’s likely the Sporting Lisbon coach will make a move this summer.

🚨UPDATE: @David_Ornstein on Ruben Amorim: "Definitely among the candidates under consideration. I'm sure (like with all options) dialogue of some description has taken place and no doubt he would at the very least consider a club like Liverpool." pic.twitter.com/02TU8fBzvH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 28, 2024

🚨UPDATE: @David_Ornstein on Ruben Amorim: "There is a release clause in his Sporting contract but I think that is now lower than it was when he spoke to Chelsea in the past. I do see him making a move this summer and Liverpool is certainly a possibility, although the process is… — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 28, 2024

Another young manager whose stock is on the rise

After several years spent plying his trade in Portugal, the time may have come for the 39-year-old to try his hand at another challenge.

Whether that potential desire will see him move to Liverpool, however, may be dependent on Xabi Alonso’s next move.

There are conflicting reports on the matter of the Spaniard’s preference. That said, it’s worth bearing in mind that Amorim is still a very well-appreciated figure by decision-makers on Merseyside.

The former Braga head coach is understood to have already performed well on internal data tests at Liverpool.

