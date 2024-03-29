‘BREAKING: Xabi Alonso, set to…’ – Romano delivers new manager news amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool fans had been dreaming of Xabi Alonso becoming our new manager and there’s been several updates that claim major developments in this story.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X: ‘BREAKING: Xabi Alonso, set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen with announcement to follow in public.

‘Decision made and confirmed for Xabi who’s staying for one more season. Release clause in 2025 will be active. Liverpool and Bayern are both informed of Xabi’s decision.’

It seems then that, after Paul Joyce also confirmed that the Spaniard was out of the running for a move this summer, we are set to see him stay in Germany for another season.

It’s big news but something that should mean we have more respect for the former midfielder, as he clearly wants to honour his contract at a club who gave him a chance.

For us, it’s terrible news as we all hope that next summer we will be in the midst of a new manager’s reign and so we’re highly unlikely to be the destination for 42-year-old.

The only way in which the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player could become a Red, would be if we have a bad maiden campaign under a new boss and are on the lookout for an early replacement.

That would mean a lack of success next year and so this is the very worst case scenario to even contemplate.

Now, it looks like all attention will be turning to Ruben Amorim & Roberto De Zerbi but with the knowledge we have time for new candidates to be considered.

