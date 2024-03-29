(Video) Not Alonso: Klopp assesses another candidate to replace him as Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp will have little interest in who is replacing him at Anfield, until the season has ended, but that hasn’t stopped him from assessing the talents of one candidate.

After news that Xabi Alonso will not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer, Paul Joyce named Roberto De Zerbi (alongside Ruben Amorim) as one of the lead candidates to take over from the German.

Ahead of facing Brighton, our manager discussed the talents of their boss: “Roberto is doing obviously an incredible job there and it’s a different game against Brighton, definitely.

“I think we improved over 18, 20 months since he’s there. The first game was surprising – I think we were the first opponent after he joined the club, if I’m right, and we had no clue what we have to expect.

“We knew how he played in his former club, we knew what Graham [Potter] did, but nobody knew how that would look in the end and it was quite impressive how quick he obviously got the team in his way.

“Since then, it only got better, it’s really impressive. It’s a different way of playing football.”

It won’t be an easy task for the Reds as we try to beat a manager that we’ve yet to defeat since his arrival in the Premier League, knowing it’s a win that is all we can record.

The international break has allowed a chance to assess our future managerial options but from kick-off on Easter Sunday, it’s all about doing the job to end this season on a high.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on De Zerbi (from 2:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

