(Video) Jurgen Klopp delivers seven-man injury update ahead of Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has been doing it all season and the first injury update after an international break is always a big one and the manager had plenty of players to address.

Firstly, on Andy Robertson: “Robbo, we take it a little bit day by day so we will see. He will not train today but it’s not as bad. So that’s fine.”

On the rest of the squad: “Curtis, I am not sure if he is available [for Sunday], but in training.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Van Dijk’s heartfelt message to teammate in gym

“Ibou was an extra rest day [on Thursday], nothing else. [Nunez] is fine. He did his rehab during the week, trained the first day partially since we are back partially and since then he is in full training.”

On Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, the German added: “And the other boys, from next week on step by step I think they will join parts of team training and then team training, so we will see what we do with that.

“They are not too far away but not in yet, none of them was yet even close to team training. But they all make their steps and so it’s positive.”

READ MORE: (Video) Deadeye: Liverpool fans will love remarkable training performance from 24-year-old

It’s a shame that we’re so close to the end of the season and have so many concerns but it does seem rather positive for most of the players involved.

Let’s hope that as the days and weeks pass, our squad size grows and the attendance in the treatment room continues to diminish.

You can watch Klopp’s update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more