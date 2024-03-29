(Video) Deadeye: Liverpool fans will love remarkable training performance from 24-year-old

Liverpool are preparing to face Brighton at Anfield and it seems that Jurgen Klopp has several members of his team firing on all cylinders ahead of the game.

One such option is Darwin Nunez and a video that has been shared on the club’s social media accounts shows our No.9 in fine form ahead of the match.

After sitting out Uruguay duty with a fitness concern, it seems the break has been the perfect way for the 24-year-old to restore form and energy for the final months of the campaign.

You can watch the video of Nunez via @LFC on X:

.@Darwinn99 picking out the bottom corners 🎯 Watch the latest edition of ‘Inside Training’ on @LFCTV GO, as the Reds prepare for #LIVBHA 📽️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2024

