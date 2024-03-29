(Video) Salah hillariously tells Szoboszlai and Diaz off for playing football in the gym

Liverpool players are preparing for our game with Brighton but it doesn’t seem that Mo Salah has been best pleased with two of his teammates.

Thanks to a video from inside the training ground, we can hear our No.11 telling off Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz for playing football in the gym.

We know that our Egyptian King is a big fan of preparing for a game with and without a ball and clearly wants to keep both sides of this seperate!

You can view the video of Salah, Szoboszlai and Diaz courtesy of LFC TV:

Mo Salah telling off Szoboszlai and Diaz off for playing football in the gym. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/slDFB4Ihwo — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 28, 2024

