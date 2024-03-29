(Video) Salah hillariously tells Szoboszlai and Diaz off for playing football in the gym

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool players are preparing for our game with Brighton but it doesn’t seem that Mo Salah has been best pleased with two of his teammates.

Thanks to a video from inside the training ground, we can hear our No.11 telling off Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz for playing football in the gym.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce names the two candidates in line to take Liverpool job after Alonso blow

We know that our Egyptian King is a big fan of preparing for a game with and without a ball and clearly wants to keep both sides of this seperate!

You can view the video of Salah, Szoboszlai and Diaz courtesy of LFC TV:

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai Luis Diaz Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *