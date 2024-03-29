(Video) Liverpool fans will love Van Dijk’s heartfelt message to teammate in gym

Virgil van Dijk has taken the role of being Liverpool’s captain very seriously and his actions in our most recent training videos show how he makes time for his teammates.

The clip showed the skipper walking into the gym and saying: “I just come here to say hello to my boy”, to Joe Gomez.

After seeing the resurgent rise to prominence of our No.2, it’s great to see that he’s back from England duty in good form and fitness.

Let’s hope that we can keep this good squad morale going in the final months of the campaign.

You can watch the video of Van Dijk and Gomez courtesy of LFC TV:

