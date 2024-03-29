(Video) Van Dijk hilariously sends Szoboszlai flying after gym ball kick

It seems clear that spirits are high within Liverpool’s training ground at the moment and that was even the case after Virgil van Dijk launched an attack on his teammates.

As Dominik Szoboszlai stretched on a gym ball, his captain decided to kick it and it wasn’t long before the midfielder was on the floor.

After trying to regain his balance, the Hungarian then lunged to get his captain back but missed and ended up flying to the ground!

You can watch the video of Van Dijk and Szoboszlai courtesy of LFC TV:

반격 시도는 했지만 본전도 못 찾는 견 pic.twitter.com/xHNn2GQvsF — 🍨 (@gelatopick) March 29, 2024

