(Video) Liverpool fans will love Van Dijk’s training ground birthday song dance

Some of the Liverpool squad could be forgiven for being low on morale after the defeat to Manchester United but in Virgil van Dijk, we clearly have a very positive role model.

Whilst the players sung ‘Happy Birthday’ ahead of training, cameras captured the dance that our captain was doing.

It’s safe to say that the Dutchman was enjoying the moment with his teammates!

You can watch Van Dijk’s dance courtesy of LFC TV:

virg doing the gun lean dance to the birthday song he’s so funny 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/20qu1i6jQU — el (@404NUNEZ) March 28, 2024

