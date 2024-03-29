Who’s topping the list to replace Klopp this summer?

We are soon to say farewell to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager. Although heartbreaking, life goes on, and we should at least discuss his replacements. Yet, guessing who will be the next manager is as much a gamble as playing a candy-themed slot or trying a Pragmatic Play’s Sweet Bonanza. At least, here, you can read a casino game review. However, we can only speculate on this topic. So, let’s see our top four candidates to replace Klopp in the near future.

Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool

In October 2015, Jurgen Klopp walked into Anfield and changed Liverpool’s destiny. He inherited a squad in dire need of TLC. Klopp brought gegenpressing – an aggressive, high-pressing style. It turned Liverpool into monsters. They stole the ball back quickly and launched lightning attacks.

There were bumps. They lost the Europa League and League Cup finals. But Klopp never wavered. He believed in his players and his tactics, and it paid off. In 2018, they reached the Champions League final but lost to Real Madrid. This defeat was a turning point. Liverpool learned and came back stronger.

Next, 2018-2019 was the big season for Liverpool. Yes, they missed the Premier League title by a hair. Yet, they did well in the Champions League final. In fact, ‘well’ is an understatement. They demonstrate total domination against Tottenham. It was his first major trophy with the Reds.

Finally, in 2020, Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy. They were dominant, playing with swagger and belief. They added the FA Cup and League Cup to their collection the following season. Liverpool ruled English football.

Klopp’s legacy goes beyond trophies. He rebuilt a lost club and made them winners on and off the pitch. His passion, tactics, and man-management skills brought back the glory days. He leaves behind a team built in his image – one that plays fiercely and believes wholeheartedly in the Klopp way.

Xabi Alonso (Current Favorite)

If you’d like to place a bet on who the next Liverpool manager will be, Xabi Alonso is your candidate. It seems rather apparent why. First, Alonso was already part of Liverpool’s team in 2005. He showed himself well and even won a Champions League title with the club. Today, Alonso has already begun his managerial career, currently leading Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

There, he impressed with his tactics, guiding a young squad to the top of the Bundesliga table. His playing style took on some of Klopp’s philosophy — possession-based with a strong emphasis on pressing.

However, Alonso is a relatively new manager, and some might question his experience in such a demanding role. Despite this, his playing career, early managerial success, and connection to Liverpool make him a compelling choice for the club’s future.

Roberto De Zerbi

De Zerbi’s impressive work at Brighton made him a frontrunner for the opening in Liverpool. His attacking style is a big reason why, like Klopp, De Zerbi emphasizes quick passing and aggressive pressing to overwhelm opponents. This approach has breathed new life into Brighton. For the very first time, the club qualified for Europe.

Of course, there’s a catch. De Zerbi hasn’t managed a giant like Liverpool before. The pressure’s a whole different beast at Anfield. But the lad’s got something about him. His tactics are sound, and he clearly believes in attacking football. That’s the Liverpool way, wouldn’t you say?

He is not a guaranteed shoe-in, like Alonso, but De Zerbi is definitely a name to watch. He could be the perfect fit to carry on Klopp’s legacy. It’s a big decision for the club, but with his recent success, De Zerbi is right up there in the mix.

Ruben Amorim

Another name popping up for the Liverpool gig is Ruben Amorim. This guy’s been working wonders at Sporting Lisbon, the club Klopp bossed before Anfield.

Amorim is a bit of a different type of fish compared to De Zerbi. He’s more about building a strong team with a good mix of attack and defence. Remember that league title he snagged with Sporting? That’s really impressive football right there.

He’s even performing well on internal data tests, so the Daily Mail would have us believe: “Amorim has been described by those close to him as a ‘master communicator’ and it is believed he scored high on internal data tests led by Liverpool’s head of research Will Spearman,” Lewis Steele reported.

Now, some might say he’s a bit light on experience for a club like Liverpool. But the lad’s got a real eye for talent, especially young players. He could be just the right person to continue Klopp’s legacy of assembling a perfect team.

He may not be the perfect fit at first glance, but Amorim has the trophies and tactical skills to be a contender. The decision for Liverpool will be a tough one, but Amorim’s impressive track record puts him firmly in the conversation.

Pep Lijnders

You can’t talk about the next Liverpool manager without mentioning Pep Lijnders, can you? The bloke’s been Klopp’s right-hand man since practically forever. He knows the club inside out and understands the Klopp philosophy better than anyone.

Some reckon he’s the natural heir, the one to deliver an easy transition. They say his close relationship with the players and his tactical knowledge make him a perfect fit. Imagine no massive change in style, just a continuation of the counter-pressing madness we all love!

But here’s the thing, isn’t there? Lijnders hasn’t actually been a head coach himself. There’s a big difference between whispering in Klopp’s ear and being the main man in the Anfield hot seat. The pressure, the decisions — it’s a whole new ball game.

It’s better not to bet against Lijnders just yet. He may learn the ropes and become a top manager someday. But for now, the lack of experience might be a concern for some.

