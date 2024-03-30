Exclusive: Roberto De Zerbi’s ‘bad spell’ with Brighton could ‘work against’ LFC job chance – Fjortoft

Roberto De Zerbi is perhaps the most well known of the strongly touted candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer but he hasn’t had the best season.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Jan Age Fjortoft assessed the Seagulls’ boss: ‘Roberto De Zerbi took over at Brighton and did a great job but this season, he has lost a lot of games.

‘He’s had a bad spell and that may work against him. So, it’s so much about timing.’

This can be used for Xabi Alonso too, right now his stock is very high and although it seems like there’s no reason this can change in a year – situatuons change rapidly.

Jurgen Klopp has twice followed up remarkable seasons with ones that are far below the expected standards and many people wrote him off.

Even with Ruben Amorim too, his Sporting Lisbon side have clinched the league and then fell off before launching an attack on the top prize again in this campaign.

Brighton may not be in the best moment but that doesn’t mean their Italian boss is not a good coach, especially when considering the sale of key players, maiden European tour and amount of injuries to contend with.

Perhaps the biggest test will be facing our manager at Anfield on Easter Sunday, with a lot at stake for the Reds.

